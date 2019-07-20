close
Sat Jul 20, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 20, 2019

Polling on erstwhile Fata seats underway

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Jul 20, 2019

Peshawar: Voting for elections on 16  provincial assembly seats of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) is underway.

It will continue till 05.00 pm without any break. Two hundred and eighty-five candidates are in the run.

Eighty-four candidates are contesting election from the platform of different political parties while two hundred and one are independents.

One thousand eight hundred and ninety-five polling stations have been established for this purpose.

Complaint Centers have also been established in ECP secretariat Islamabad as well as in ECP office in Peshawar. 

The ECP has set up 1,897 polling stations — 482 for men, 376 for women and 1,039 combined. 

