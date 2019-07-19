Maryam Nawaz’s special dress with Nawaz Sharif’s picture goes viral

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz wore a specially designed dress upon her appearance at the Accountability Court today.

The black dress sporting picture of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif with a slogan "Free Nawaz Sharif" inscribed on it is being termed as a ‘bold statement’.

The picture of her wearing the dress instantly went viral on social media.

The PML-N leader was summoned by the court on July 09 over the use of a bogus trust deed in the Avenfield flats case. The National Accountability Bureau had moved the court against her.



