close
Fri Jul 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 19, 2019

Maryam Nawaz’s special dress with Nawaz Sharif’s picture goes viral

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 19, 2019

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz wore a specially designed dress upon her appearance at the Accountability Court today.

The black dress sporting picture of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif with a slogan "Free Nawaz Sharif" inscribed on it is being termed as a ‘bold statement’.

The picture of her wearing the dress instantly went viral on social media.

The PML-N leader was summoned by the court on July 09 over the use of a bogus trust deed in the Avenfield flats case. The National Accountability Bureau had moved the court against her.


Latest News

More From Pakistan