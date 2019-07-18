Woods labours to seven-over start at British Open

PORTRUSH: Tiger Woods made a horrible start to his bid for a 16th major title at the British Open on Thursday, shooting a seven-over par round of 78.

Struggling off the tee, the 43-year-old American, followed by swathes of spectators, started with four straight pars before his game fell apart dramatically at Portrush.

Woods dropped six shots in his next six holes with bogeys and at five, seven, nine and 10 compounded by a double bogey at the par-three sixth.

There was one moment for the gallery to cheer as Woods nailed a long putt for his only birdie of the day on 15, but that followed another bogey on 14 and he dropped another shot at the last to leave his chances of even making the cut in danger.

His troubles followed those of the other crowd favourite, Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, who quadruple-bogeyed the first hole en route to an eight-over 79.

Woods found himself 12 shots behind clubhouse leader J.B. Holmes, who birdied the 18th for a five-under par round of 66.