4-year-old Australian boy startles the world as he claims to be Princess Diana’s reincarnation

A minor boy in Australia has become the talk of town after his bizarre claims of being the reincarnation of the late British Princess Diana.

Four-year-old Billy Campbell, son of an acclaimed Australian TV presenter, David Campbell, was cited by a UK media report as making the startling and ‘absurd’ claim.

His father was reported to have said: “Billy (aged two at this time) pointed and said, ‘Look! It’s me when I was a princess’,” after finding a picture of the late princess on a card.

The toddler went on to startle his family members even more as he continued to narrate details about Diana’s life without prior knowledge at the considerably young age.

He was said to have referred to Prince Harry and Prince William as his ‘sons’ and would often call them ‘his boys.’

The father was taken aback even more when his son mentioned Diana’s brother John who had passed away hours after his birth.