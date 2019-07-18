Mahira Khan impresses with her elegance yet again, leaves fans spell-bound

Mahira Khan just uploaded stunning pictures of herself on her Instagram account.

With the caption ‘wrapped in love’, Mahira is seen wrapped in a gorgeous, lightly printed, beige sari with a plain blouse. The sari hits all the perfect notes that an elegant, minimalist sari is supposed to hit.

The ever so gorgeous actress paired the sari with a minimal makeup look that perfectly complements her ensemble. A slicked back hairdo that encompasses a bun contributes in binding the whole look.

The entire outfit is very cleverly tied together with a statement necklace. The necklace, with dull shades of green and gold, paired with pearls, seems to be the perfect ornament choice since it does not overshadow the sari, yet adds a charm of its own to the outfit.

Fellow actress Zara Noor Abbas was amongst the fans and friends who stormed to Mahira’s Instagram account to praise the actress for never failing to impress with her beauty and elegance.

