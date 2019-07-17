Chairman JCSC Open Tennis: Second round held on second day

KARACHI: The second Chairman JCSC Open Tennis saw on its second day the second round in various contests here at the DHA Creek Club on Wednesday.

The summarized results of these contests are given below:

Six players won the second round in Boys Singles Under-14.

Seven players won the second round in Boys Singles Under-18.

Eight players won the second round in Men’s Singles.

The pair of Yousaf Khalil and Barkatullah won the Men’s Doubles.

Two players won the first round in Women’s Singles.