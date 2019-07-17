close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
July 17, 2019

Chairman JCSC Open Tennis: Second round held on second day

Sports

Web Desk
Wed, Jul 17, 2019

KARACHI: The second Chairman JCSC Open Tennis saw on its second day the second round in various contests here at the DHA Creek Club on Wednesday.

The summarized results of these contests are given below:

Six players won the second round in Boys Singles Under-14.

Seven players won the second round in Boys Singles Under-18.

Eight players won the second round in Men’s Singles.

The pair of Yousaf Khalil and Barkatullah won the Men’s Doubles.

Two players won the first round in Women’s Singles.

Latest News

More From Sports