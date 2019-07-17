close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 17, 2019

Bollywood celebrities rock their salt and pepper looks with the FaceApp

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jul 17, 2019

Much like the rest of the world, popular face-tuning application FaceApp has B-Town in its firm grasp as well as numerous stalwarts stepped forward showing fans a glimpse of what they would look like in the future.

Circulating photos show numerous megastars rocking the wrinkles and appearing graceful as ever, flaunting the salt and pepper look.

Here are some of the best shots of Bollywood celebrities with the aged look:

 Ranveer Singh: 

Deepika Padukone: 

Shah Ruh Khan:

Katrina Kaif:

Priyanka Chopra:

Aishwarya Rai:

Anushka Sharma:

Alia Bhatt:

Kareena Kapoor:

Ranbir Kapoor:

Hrithik Roshan:

Akshay Kumar:

Salman Khan:

Sidharth Malhotra:

Taapsee Pannu:


