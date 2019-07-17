Bollywood celebrities rock their salt and pepper looks with the FaceApp

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Much like the rest of the world, popular face-tuning application FaceApp has B-Town in its firm grasp as well as numerous stalwarts stepped forward showing fans a glimpse of what they would look like in the future.
Circulating photos show numerous megastars rocking the wrinkles and appearing graceful as ever, flaunting the salt and pepper look.
Here are some of the best shots of Bollywood celebrities with the aged look:
Much like the rest of the world, popular face-tuning application FaceApp has B-Town in its firm grasp as well as numerous stalwarts stepped forward showing fans a glimpse of what they would look like in the future.
Circulating photos show numerous megastars rocking the wrinkles and appearing graceful as ever, flaunting the salt and pepper look.
Here are some of the best shots of Bollywood celebrities with the aged look: