Tue Jul 16, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
July 16, 2019

Love is the most powerful life saver of all: Shaniera

Tue, Jul 16, 2019

Shaniera Akram actively posts pictures and stories of her family and adventures on Instagram.

In a recent post, the Australian shared some candid pictures of her family vacationing in the UK.

In one of these, it was clear she was taking a sneaky picture of her husband and cricket legend Wasim Akram.

Whereas, she took a second picture with her daughter that was accompanied by a heartfelt yet humorous caption which read, "Doesn’t matter how rough it gets baby, I got you always because Love is the most powerful life saver of all, but just in case I have my life jacket on too!"

And the last showcased the entire Akram gang enjoying a good day of boating at a lake.

