Bollywood classic ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ gets the cast emotional upon completing 8 years

One of Bollywood’s most iconic films, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ marked eight years since its release on Tuesday which gave major friendship goals to movie buffs and rocked the box offices as well.

Celebrating the auspicious moment on the film’s eight-year anniversary, stars of the film including Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol shared heart felt posts going on a nostalgic trip about the hit.

The ‘Dil Dhadkne Do’ actor shared a picture of the most loved film and wrote, “8 years since Bagwati moved on… but I guess the life has to move ons the somehow… Love to all amigos and amigas .. you who made the film possible and you who made the film a success in more ways than just box office can quantify. Lots of love and a big hug [sic].”

Actor and producer Abhay Deol also took a trip down memory lane and sharing a still from the movie where the actor along with his co-stars Farhan Akhtar and Hrithik Roshan can be seen getting chased by bulls in Spain.



Captioning the picture, he writes: “It’s been 8 years since we made this film. It’s the one movie that had people come up to me and say, “I saw this and I quit my job” or, “I saw this and made peace with an old friend,” to “I took a break from work” and even, “I got a divorce!” It inspired people to follow their dreams, to take action, to accept who and where they are. I couldn’t ask for more! It was an honor and a privilege to work with you”.

‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ not only bagged numerous accolades but also managed to win hearts, being termed ‘way ahead of time’.



The star cast of the film included B-Town’s finest including Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin.