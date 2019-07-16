Alia Bhatt hopes Katrina Kaif can give her ‘body goals’ all her life on the latter's birthday

As B-Town celebrates the birthday of its glam girl Katrina Kaif, numerous A-listers have stepped forth giving their best wishes and love to the star, including the current girlfriend of her ex-boyfriend, Alia Bhatt.

Turning to Instagram, the 26-year-old ‘Highway’ starlet penned a heartfelt and endearing wish for the Bollywood diva while also acknowledging her immaculate ‘body goals.’

Alongside a picture of the two on her Instagram story, the actor wrote: “Happiest Birthday dearest Katy!! May you laugh and dance all day…shine and smile all year and give us body goals you whole life.”

The post comes amid rumors of an apparent rift between Alia and Katrina after the former started dating the latter’s ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

On the work front, Alia after wrapping up Ayan Mukherji’s ‘Brahmastra’ alongside her beau is now ready to shoot ‘Sadak 2’ directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt.

On the other hand, Katrina is busy setting hearts on fire with her latest shots coming in from Mexico where she had flown off to celebrate her birthday with friends and family.