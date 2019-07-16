India seeks Ravi Shastri’s replacement after World Cup shock

MUMBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited fresh applications for the head coach and support staff of the India men's cricket team after shock World Cup exit.

The current support staff comprising head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, batting coach Sanjay Bangar and fielding coach R. Sridhar were given a 45-day contract extension following the mega event till West Indies tour from August 3 to September 3.

There were reports in Indian media that the differences in the team between senior players and management led to their defeat in semi-final against New Zealand.

A noted columnist Mukul Kesavan, in an opinion piece in NDTV, questioned selection of players during the World Cup and blamed ‘Virat Kohli – MS Dhoni bond’ for the failure.

Some experts even suggested making Rohit Sharma captain in place of Kohli.

Now the BCCI has sought fresh candidates to coach the Indian team for the next two years.

Coaching, strength and conditioning and medical staff will be appointed for the period between September 5, 2019 to Nov 24, 2021.