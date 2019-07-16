close
Tue Jul 16, 2019
AFP
July 16, 2019

Two dead, over 40 trapped in Mumbai building collapse

AFP
Tue, Jul 16, 2019

Two people were killed and more than 40 trapped under the rubble after a building collapsed as heavy monsoon rains lashed India´s financial capital Mumbai on Tuesday, officials said, the second such tragedy in two weeks.

"Two people have been declared dead and over 40 are trapped under the debris," disaster management spokesman Tanaji Kamble told AFP of the building collapse in Mumbai´s congested Dongri area.

Kamble said five others, including two children, were rescued and taken to hospital.

