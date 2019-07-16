Tom Holland pens heartfelt note for fans after ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ success

Hollywood actor Tom Holland is now easily regarded as one of the best versions of ‘Spider-Man’ and with the love and support pouring in from fans all around, the actor has penned an emotional heartfelt note to thank them.

The 23-year-old star shared a picture from the premiere of ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ and expressed his gratitude to all the fans who have showered their love on the actor and brought his film to the top of the box office.

"I cannot believe how well Spiderman far from home is doing in the theatres. Thank you to everyone worldwide who has put us at number 1. Your support means the world. Thank you thank you thank you,” read his Instagram caption.

The second installment in Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man’ franchise opened earlier this month to a plethora of positive reviews and energized Marvel fans who clung on to the film after the heart-shattering events depicted in ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

