Yasir Hussain finally admits he was 'mean' to Hania Aamir

Yasir Hussain is one of the most contentious actors of today's lot in the Pakistani entertainment industry who remains in the headlines for his insensitive, problematic comments he makes at the people around.



Recently the 'Lahore se Aagey' actor came forth admitting he was mean to Hania Aamir during an appearance he made on comedian Faiza Saleem's web chat show 'Two Minutes with Faiza'.

While answering the series of questions Faiza asked him, Yasir admitted that the meanest thing he has said to someone is 'daanedar'.

Yasir was referring to an earlier feud that ensued between him and Hania when he made fun of her insecurities pertaining to the acne problem she has.

Hania had reacted to Yasir's offence by calling him out for making inappropriate jokes.



"Muaaf kijiye meray dost ko. Inko aaj kal inappropriate jokes marni ki aadat hogayi hai,” wrote Hania on her Instagram story. [Please excuse my friend, he has a habit of making inappropriate jokes nowadays]

Hania had opened about her struggle with the skin problem and how it was difficult for her to cope with her insecurities.

On the personal front, Yasir's engagement with long-time girlfriend Iqra Aziz at the Lux Style Awards 2019 has become the talk of the town of late.