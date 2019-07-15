Israel PM blasts EU for trying to save Iran nuclear deal

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday slammed EU efforts to save the Iran nuclear deal, saying some would not realise the dangers until Iranian missiles "land on European soil".



"It seems there are those in Europe who will not wake up until Iranian nuclear missiles land on European soil. By then it will be too late," Netanyahu said in a video posted on his Twitter account.

His comments came as European foreign ministers held crisis talks Monday on the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, after breaches by Tehran, including enrichment above the 3.67 percent ceiling set by the deal.

But EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini said the steps taken by Tehran were reversible and that the other parties to the deal did not regard Iranian breaches up to now as "significant non-compliance".

The deal promised economic benefits and sanctions relief to Iran, but US President Donald Trump withdrew from the accord in May 2018 and reimposed tough punitive measures against the Islamic republic.

Angered that its beleaguered economy is not receiving sanctions relief it believes it was promised under the deal, Iran has intensified sensitive uranium enrichment work.

Last week, Netanyahu warned that Israeli fighter jets "can reach anywhere in the Middle East, including Iran", his country´s arch-foe.

Netanyahu fiercely opposed the nuclear accord and had urged his ally Trump to withdraw from it.