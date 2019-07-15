Mahira Khan pays rich tribute to late Zaheen Tahira

KARACHI: Mahira Khan, the leading lady of Pakistan’s television and film industry, has paid rich tribute to late veteran TV artist Zaheen Tahira who died on July 9 at the age of 70.

In her recent tweet, Mahira said: “What a wonderful human being and actor.. honored that I got to work with her. Rest In Peace my forever bua...”

Zaheen Tahira was considered to be one of the most senior actresses in Pakistan television history. She dominated the TV screens in the late 1960s, 1970s and 1980s by portraying strong characters. She appeared in over 700 drama serials in lead and supporting roles. She also produced and directed a few television series.

In recognition of her acting performances on TV, she received Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the President of Pakistan in 2013.