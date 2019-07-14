close
Sun Jul 14, 2019
AFP
July 14, 2019

Zinedine leaves Real Madrid training camp after brother Farid Zidane´s death

AFP
Sun, Jul 14, 2019

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has left the Spanish giants´ pre-season training camp in Montreal after the death of his brother, the club have said.

Zidane returned home on Friday, with Real on Saturday revealing his brother Farid had died.

"All members of the Real Madrid first-team squad held a minute´s silence ahead of training in Montreal following the passing of Farid Zidane, the brother of our coach, Zinedine Zidane," Real said in a statement.

The team´s training sessions are being taken by assistant coach David Bettoni.

Zidane returned for a second spell as Real coach in March, having resigned after winning a third straight Champions League title in 2018.

