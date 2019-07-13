Halep thwarts Serena history bid with Wimbledon final triumph

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
London: Simona Halep torpedoed Serena Williams´s latest bid to capture a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam on Saturday when she stormed to a sensational victory in a 56-minute Wimbledon final.
The 27-year-old Romanian captured her second career major with a 6-2, 6-2 victory, adding a maiden Wimbledon to her 2018 Roland Garros triumph.
Defeat for 37-year-old Williams, a seven-time Wimbledon champion, who won the last of her 23 Slam titles at the 2017 Australian Open, meant her attempt to equal Margaret Court´s all-time record for major wins was put back on ice until at least the US Open.
Williams was undone by 26 unforced errors to Halep´s two.
