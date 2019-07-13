Press Club of India boycotts Kangana Ranaut, calls her ‘uncivilized’

After causing a havoc within the Indian media, Bollywood star Kanagana Ranaut is now facing the wrath of the Press Club of India who have decided to boycott her after calling her ‘uncultured’ and ‘uncivilized.’

In a statement issued by the Press Club of India, the body expressed their condemnation of the 32-year-old outspoken and blunt B-Town star for the language she used with journalist Justin Rao.

"We the Press Club of India are aghast, anguished and shocked at the incident involving an actress of Bollywood using uncivilised, uncultured, filthy and abusive language against the media persons. We condemn it in the strongest possible words. This behaviour and hurling abuses towards journalists is unacceptable,” read the statement.

“We support the decision of the boycott by the journalists covering the entertainment industry in Mumbai namely Entertainment Journalists Guild,” it added further.

Earlier this month, the feud between her and an Indian journalist had sparked after the actor accused the media person of writing negatively about her film ‘Manikarnika.’

