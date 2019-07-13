Imran Abbas responds to animal abuse criticism after posing with a lion

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas was under immense flak for animal abuse after his latest post where he can be seen posing with a lion.

Turning to Instagram the actor posted a photo of himself with a lion sitting in what appears to be a terrace of a residential property after which many were quick to criticize him for keeping a wildlife animal in confines.

In an attempt to defend himself, the actor captioned the photo: “Loved you Simba!!!!! This lion was rescued and saved when he was a 3 months old cub. He is not caged or malnutritioned. He is kept in a natural habitat at a farm house and was taken to this house only for a day.”

“He loves human beings and can not be sent back to jungle since he feels more comfortable with the owner and cant survive without him,” he added.

Despite the clarification, the contention had continued owing to which he posted another video adding the following to his previous caption:



“Thanks to all you for the concern but Simba is well taken care of and a super pampered lion who is well bred and not on drugs.”



