Hareem Farooq and Ali Rehman’s Heer Maan Ja trailer released

Ali Rehman and Hareem Farooq are all set to return to the silver screen with another feature film after Parchi.



The film, Heer Maan Ja, is a family entertainer with comedy, romance and some action.

Earlier today the trailer was released and the fans could not contain the excitement.

It is a love story with a twist, where Hareem is seen playing the role of a run-away bride.



Both Ali and Hareem are stuck with each other due to unforeseeable circumstances and get on a roller coaster of wild event, meeting quirky characters along the way.

It has music, dance and a love story with several twists, featuring Hareem, Ali Rehman, Aamina Sheikh, Ahmed Ali Butt, Abid Ali, Ali Kazmi, Faizan Sheikh, and others.



The trailer hints at a masala film, something viewers are looking forward to during Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

Heer Maan Ja is directed by Azfar Jafri and produced by IRK Films and Arif Lakhani Films in association with Geo Films.