Microsoft Team overtakes Slack with 13 million users

Microsoft Team, with 13 million users has successfully surpassed its closest competitor Slack which has 10 million daily active users.

In a rare statistic reveal, the company revealed that Team saw 19 million users on a weekly basis in the short time that it has been on the market since coming out two years ago. Slack, however, has not revealed any statistics after announcing 10 million daily active user count earlier this year.

Despite the similarities that they share, Microsoft and Slack don’t usually target the same audience. Enterprise businesses that use the Office 365 suite prefer using Teams. Whereas, smaller organizations, or even large ones that rely on Google systems turn to Slack more often.

Recent reports, however, suggest that the Microsoft’s sales teams is focusing on getting people to use Teams over the course of the next year, so we could see Microsoft pull even further.

Microsoft has also been updating Team regularly to suit the users’ needs and to make it more interactive. An announcements' feature, which lets team members highlight news in a channel, is available today.

Another addition, available later this month, is the ‘Priority notifications’ which will ping a recipient every two minutes on their phone or desktop until there’s a response. These will be targeted at newsrooms or hospitals where urgent responses are required. Read receipts will also be available later this month.

Cross-channel posting will be soon made available, whereas, channel moderation is also arriving this month.

As the two services compete and the healthy competition keeps going on, it will only result in better features for both the apps in the long run.