Iqra Aziz unveils engagement ring, silences haters with heartfelt post for Yasir Hussain

Pakistan’s beauty queen Iqra Aziz after becoming the talk of town owing to her engagement with Yasir Hussain has finally stepped forward speaking publicly about her beau.

Turning to Instagram, the 21-year-old starlet unveiled to the world the much-talked about engagement ring that caused havoc in the industry and on social media with a note directed towards those sending in negative comments in the midst of the ample love and congratulatory posts pouring in.

“Meri yeh khushi itni bari hai k mujhe sirf achi baatein aur duaein sunayi derahi hain [This joy of mine is so huge, that only good wishes and prayers are the only things that are audible to me],” she stated.

“Love is to express, not to impress

My man expressed his love in front of the world which takes a lot of guts and i am blissful you’r my ZING

Thankyou for being so expressive, generous, caring, loving, chivalrous, realistic and nobleI love you...X,” she continued.

Speaking about the backlash she received over the PDA between the couple during the proposal, the actor states: “To whom it may concern: Agr larki proposal k waqt roti nahi balky ek khushi k lamhe ko hans kar enjoy karti hai tou yeh nahi kehte k planned tha. [If a girl during her proposal chooses to enjoy the moment with laughter instead of shedding tears, one is not supposed to say that all of this was planned]. Rung main bhung na daalein aur apni khushi ka intezaar karein. SHUKRIYA [Do not rain on someone’s parade and wait for your happy days to come].”







