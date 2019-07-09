BISP introduces expansion, improvements in 'Kifalat' programme to facilitate beneficiaries

ISLAMABAD: Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has planned to introduce expansion and amendments in ‘Kifalat' programme to facilitate the beneficiaries.



Chairperson, BISP Dr Sania Nishtar said, “The modalities of the Kifalat programme of unconditional cash transfer to women beneficiaries and the paradigm change being introduced through the financial inclusion agenda and the significant operational improvements to benefit beneficiaries.”

In addition to this, its education conditional cash transfer programme would be expanded under Ehsaas and a new health and nutrition programme is being designed.

She said Ehsaas would also include a shock-oriented demand based precision safety net to protect the most marginalized families from catastrophic health related expenditures, this programme would be named “Tahafuz”.