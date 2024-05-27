Govt announces public holiday on May 28

A file image of a surface-to-surface missile launch of Hatf IV Shaheen-1A nuclear-capable intermediate range ballistic missile by Pakistan. — ISPR/File

The federal government on Monday declared May 28 a public holiday to mark the historic day, known as Youm-e-Takbeer, when Pakistan conducted successful nuclear tests in the hills of Chaghai.



In a statement, PM Shehbaz said the Youm-e-Takbeer reminded the Pakistani nation of unity to make the defence of the country invincible.

On this day, the premier said, the entire nation had resolved for the integrity of this country that no compromise would be made on the country’s defence by accepting any kind of external pressure.

“The Youm-e-Takbeer reminds political and defence forces to unite under one flag, the green crescent flag, to strengthen the defence of this country,” he added.

The premier also said the Youm-e-Takbeer is a day to pay tribute to the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistan Army for making Pakistan's defence invincible.

“On this day, we also pay tribute to [former PM] Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for initiating Pakistan’s nuclear programme and the scientists who played an important role in its maintenance,” the premier added.

PM Shehbaz said that the entire nation including him also pledged that they would work hard day and night to ensure the economic security of this country like they made the defence of this country impregnable on May 28, 1998.

The nuke tests

Pakistan's nuclear tests not only demonstrated the nation's resolve to safeguard the country's territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty but also the desire to preserve strategic balance in South Asia.

India tested its “device” for the first time in 1974 which compelled Pakistan to expedite its nuclear programme with renewed commitment.

Amid slogans of “Allah-o-Akbar”, Pakistan conducted its first test on May 28, 1998, at the Ras Koh hills in the Chaghai District of Balochistan.

Pakistan is committed to the promotion of an environment of peace and stability in South Asia while preserving its capability to ward off aggression or adventurism in any form.

Islamabad is a partner in international efforts to strengthen the global non-proliferation regime based on the principles of non-discrimination and equal security for all states adheres to the latest international standards on export controls and maintains the highest standards of nuclear safety and security.