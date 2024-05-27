Rain likely to hit parts of country from May 28

Boys bathe in the waters of Rawal dam on a hot summer day in Islamabad on May 23, 2024. — AFP

As the country remains under the grip of scorching weather, rain in Punjab and upper parts of the country expected this week is likely to ease up the ongoing heat spell, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in its latest advisory on Monday.



Almost all parts of the country has been witnessing extreme temperatures due to searing hot weather but the heatwave is likely to subside in some areas due to predicted showers starting from May 28.

Most of the plains in the country have remained under the influence of a severe weather with mercury reaching well above 40°C in various cities during the past week. However, the PMD has notified the likelihood of isolated wet spells in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and several cities of Punjab.

“Met office informed that a shallow westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country on May 28 (evening/night),” the latest weather forecast stated.

Under the influence of this weather system:



Dust storm or thunderstorm is expected in Balochistan’s Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Sherani and Barkhan of from May 27 till May 29.

Duststorm or thunder storm with isolated rain is expected in KP’s Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Mardan and Kurram from the night of May 28 to June 1, with occasional gaps.

Rain-wind or thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit-Baltista’s Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar, and Kashmir’s Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from the night of May 28 till June 1.

Duststorm or thunderstorm with isolated rain is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha and Mianwali the night of May 28 till June 1, with occasional gaps.

Meanwhile, Karachi and other coastal areas of Sindh, including Thatta and Badin, as well as Hyderabad are likely to receive dust storms with gusty winds on May 28 and May 29.

With chances of heatwave conditions subsiding in upper parts, the intensity of weather is likely to persist in the central and southern parts of the country, that is Punjab and Sindh, with day temperatures likely to remain 3°C to 4°C above normal.

Pakistan is currently hit by a severe heatwave, which is likely to intensify further in coming days, especially in Karachi. The megalopolis is expected to see the “hottest week of the year” this week, with mercury likely to shoot up to 42°C.