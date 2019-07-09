WATCH: Iqra Aziz unveils the making of her dashing LSA cape by Ali Xeeshan

Pakistan’s beauty queen Iqra Aziz was undeniably the star of the show at the Lux Style Awards 2019 with her striking and glitzy cape, a video of which has now been unveiled by her.

Turning to Instagram, the 21-year-old starlet unveiled a video of the much-talk about attire that she donned at the biggest night of the year revealing how it was created.

Designed by Ali Xeeshan, the cape was hand-painted by the star designer himself as he can be seen in the video, painting the illustrations on the fabric himself.

"It's all about love and art. Thankyou Ali Xeeshan," the caption read.

The newly-engaged ‘Suno Chanda’ actor had bagged two awards at the glamorous and star-studded ceremony one for ‘Best Actress Viewer’s Choice’ and for ‘Best Actress Critics Choice’.

