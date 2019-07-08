Milwaukee Bucks could add a second Antetokounmpo

Thanasis Antetokounmpo is negotiating with the Milwaukee Bucks and could join his younger brother Giannis, the NBA regular-season MVP, on the team, a European basketball website reported Sunday.



Eurohoops said that Thanasis was finalising a two-year deal which would give the Bucks two pairs of brothers: Thanasis and Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook and Robin Lopez.

The site Thanasis´ contract would be in the neighbourhood of $3 million.

Thanasis, 26, played the last two seasons with Athens club Panathinaikos but refused to sign a new contract.

It will be the second time that Thanasis tries his luck in the NBA. In 2014 he was drafted by the New York Knicks and spent two seasons with the club playing in the G-League, the NBA´s minor league.

He signed with Panathinaikos in 2016 and the forward played in 62 EuroLeague games averaging 3.9 points and two rebounds.

A third brother Kostas, 21, is a power forward for the Dallas Mavericks.

All three brothers were named earlier this month on the Greece squad for the 2019 World Cup in China.

The oldest of the five brothers, Francis, is a professional footballer.

The youngest brother Alexis is playing basketball at high school in Milwaukee and tipped by Giannis to be the best of the lot.