Congratulations pour in as Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain get engaged

As Pakistan’s most sought-after couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain stole the show at the biggest night of the year with a banging surprise at the Lux Style Awards 2019, fans and insiders were all left awestruck.



Soon after the video went viral of the 32-year-old ‘Lahore Se Aagey’ actor kneeling down on one knee before his 21-year-old ladylove at the 18th edition of the LSA, a plethora of congratulations and good wishes poured in for the duo from all around.

Acclaimed actor Aiman Khan was the first to send love to the power couple as she shared the video on her Instagram story with the caption: “Lots of love!!!! @yasirhussain131 @iiqraaziz”





On the other hand, fans were ecstatic to hear the news of the duo’s betrothal as they too expressed their joy and showered love and prayers on the bride and groom-to-be.

Earlier, Yasir had hinted at a major news coming in as his Instagram post from the day with the caption: “Surprise.... coming soon.”

Another major hint was dropped by the actor a few days prior when he revealed during a Q&A session on Instagram that he will be getting married in 2019.





