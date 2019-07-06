close
Sat Jul 06, 2019
Pakistan

July 6, 2019

PM Imran to visit Russia on President Putin's invitation

Sat, Jul 06, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is  due to visit Russia in September on the invitation of President Vladimir Putin, Geo News quoted  sources as saying on Saturday.

According to the TV channel, the Russian strongman   had extended the  invitation to Prime Minister Imran Khan during their conversation at the Meeting of the Council of the Heads of State (CHS) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Bishkek.

They said Putin invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to attend as a special guest at the Eastern Economic Forum, which is scheduled to be held from Sept 4 to 6 in the Russian city of Vladivostok.

During their meeting in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, the Russian leader  had expressed his desire to have good relations with Pakistan.

President Vladimir Putin and PM Imran Khan were also seen seated next  to each other during the summit. 

Imran Khan him that his country too wanted to promote and expand ties with Russia.

 The two leaders  discussed the regional and international situation over the dinner table. It was also decided to promote bilateral relations at the highest level.

