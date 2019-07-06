PM Imran to visit Russia on President Putin's invitation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is due to visit Russia in September on the invitation of President Vladimir Putin, Geo News quoted sources as saying on Saturday.

According to the TV channel, the Russian strongman had extended the invitation to Prime Minister Imran Khan during their conversation at the Meeting of the Council of the Heads of State (CHS) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Bishkek.

They said Putin invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to attend as a special guest at the Eastern Economic Forum, which is scheduled to be held from Sept 4 to 6 in the Russian city of Vladivostok.



During their meeting in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, the Russian leader had expressed his desire to have good relations with Pakistan.



President Vladimir Putin and PM Imran Khan were also seen seated next to each other during the summit.

Imran Khan him that his country too wanted to promote and expand ties with Russia.

The two leaders discussed the regional and international situation over the dinner table. It was also decided to promote bilateral relations at the highest level.

