Fri Jul 05, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 5, 2019

'Shooting with Kartik Aaryan is like a dream': Ananya Pandey

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 05, 2019

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is undeniably quite the ladies’ man and after he swept Sara Ali Khan off her feet, and now another one B-Town’s glam girls is ecstatic to work with him.

Ananya Pandey who has her film ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ in the pipeline alongside the ‘Luka Chuppi’ star revealed in an interview about her thoughts on sharing screen space with him.

“He is such a nice person. I admired him as an actor and now I am getting to work with him. He is so selfless. So helpful. He is so much fun and makes everyone so comfortable. I think it will be fun to work with him. The rest of the shoot with him is going to be like a dream,” she said.

The Mudassar Aziz-directorial that comes as a remake of the 1978 film, featuring the two along with Bhumi Pednaker is slated to release on December 6, 2019. 

