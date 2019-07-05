Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza to retire after World Cup: Ramiz Raja

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza will be retiring after the ICC World Cup 2019, revealed former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja.

Speaking to ICC presenter Zainab Abbas on Friday, the cricket commentator said that the fast bowler in a casual chat with him prior to the toss revealed that he will be ending his career after his final match today against Pakistan.

“What a great captain he has been for Bangladesh,” he says lauding the Bangladeshi captain adding that he will make announcement after flying back home.

“Bangladesh have earned a lot of respect. Talk of Bangladesh and you know they need to be recognized as a very fine unit. Shakib has been outstanding,” Raja stated acknowledging the team's improved performance throughout the tournament.