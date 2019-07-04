July 4 sales: 6 major deals you cannot miss this US' Independence Day

With the entire United States of America indulged in celebration and spirits of patriotism skyrocketing, one thing to look forward to for Independence Day is undeniably the 4th of July sales.

From electronics, to clothing to home appliances, the otherwise soaring prices have faced major cuts in celebratory spirit that has presently enveloped the US.

Here are the best deals from major retailers that you can avail on July 4:

Amazon:

All through July, Amazon is giving a 75 percent discount for Audible Escape while giving 66 percent off on the first four months of Audible whereas you can also save $30 when signing up for membership.

Ancestry:

Ancestry will be putting a 50 percent off on their Family History membership only for the Independence Day while also bringing down the price for their DNA kit to $59.

Nordstrom:

This Independence Day, hoard on to clothing, electronics and home décor materials as their July 4 sale appears promising.

Target:

Target is offering up to 30 percent off on furniture and 20 percent off on swimwear while other things like grills, shoes, bikes will also be getting a huge discount.

Walmart:

This retail brand is offering steep discounts on a variety of things including décor, home goods, fashion and other essentials.

Macy’s:

A major 25 percent discount is in stores for all Macy’s customers on clearance clothing, accessories, home items while a 15 percent is given on dresses, suits, luggage, swimwear. The deal will come to an end on July 7.