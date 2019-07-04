The numbers game: How can Pakistan reach World Cup semi-finals

Pakistan need to beat Bangladesh by a margin of over 300 runs to trump New Zealand, but against a team that has played a spirited brand of cricket all tournament, it’s an unlikely proposition.

The equation is simple, really. Not easy, but simple. Pakistan need to bat first. They then need to score 400 and dismiss Bangladesh for 84. That’s a win margin of 316 runs – never been achieved in the history of one-day cricket, let alone at a tournament such as the World Cup. Those margins will change depending on the scores, but the crux is that Pakistan will have to do the improbable to trump New Zealand and make it to the semi-finals. If Bangladesh bat first, then Pakistan are out even before the game begins.

For a brief while there, Pakistan teased 1992 all over again. Just until last week, the timeline of their progression at this year’s event was identical to what it was 27 years ago. But this time, it wasn’t meant to be, at least not as of now, barring a miracle against Bangladesh. But Sarfaraz Ahmed’s team can be proud of the fight they have shown to come this far, after a slow start, and especially after the string of defeats they came into the tournament with.

Their opponents, Bangladesh, have put up a spirited performance this World Cup. Shakib Al Hasan has done practically just about everything a cricketer can do on the field. Bangladesh have ridden the wave of Shakib’s all-round excellence to compete against the top teams in the competition. They beat South Africa and Afghanistan, pulled off a record chase against West Indies, showed several moments of brilliance in a tall chase against Australia, and nearly beat New Zealand.

Two proud teams who have given it their all only to be trumped by four teams that have simply been more clinical, professional and consistent. Can they come out one final time, though, and leave England with happy memories?