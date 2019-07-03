NAB clears Bilawal Bhutto in Park Lane case: sources

Islamabad: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has cleared Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Park Lane case, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

According to Geo News correspondence in Islamabad, the NAB has found no evidence against the PPP chairman during investigation.

Citing sources in NAB headquarters, the TV channel reported that a reference approved by anti-corruption watchdog does not include name of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The sources said Asif Ali Zardari and other suspects have been nominated in the reference .

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had also appeared before the NAB's interrogation team as part of investigation .