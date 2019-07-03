close
Wed Jul 03, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 3, 2019

NAB clears Bilawal Bhutto in Park Lane case: sources

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jul 03, 2019

Islamabad: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB)  has cleared Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Park Lane   case, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

According to Geo News correspondence in Islamabad, the NAB  has found no evidence against the PPP chairman during investigation. 

Also read:  Background of Park Lane case against Zardari, Bilawal

Citing sources in NAB headquarters, the TV channel reported that a reference approved by  anti-corruption watchdog does not include name of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The sources said  Asif Ali Zardari and other  suspects have been nominated in the reference .

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had also appeared before the NAB's interrogation team as part of investigation . 

