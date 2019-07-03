Justin Bieber's ex-choreographer Emma Portner accuses him of 'degrading women'

Famed Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber has been accused of degrading and underpaying women by his ex-choreographer Emma Portner.



"I regret working under your name," she said.

The 24-year-old took to Instagram stories to lash out at Bieber for how she claims he treated her when she choreographed his 'Purpose World Tour' in 2016.

"I gave your universe my naive body, creativity, time and effort. Twice. For content you made millions off of. While I made zilch," she captioned her detailed post.

Portner went on to allege that Bieber 'barely' paid her 'minimum wage' for the work she did.

"I couldn't afford to eat. I was sweeping studio floors to be able to practice my own craft. The way you degrade women is an abomination," she wrote.

Portner's allegations come almost two days after Bieber got into a verbal spat with Taylor Swift after the former defended Scooter Braun who acquired the rights of American singer's entire music record.

Turning to Tumblr, Swift opened up about this in a post: “For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work. Instead I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and ‘earn’ one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in. I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future. I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past. Music I wrote on my bedroom floor and videos I dreamed up and paid for from the money I earned playing in bars, then clubs, then arenas, then stadiums," she penned.

Swift added: “Some fun facts about today’s news: I learned about Scooter Braun’s purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world. All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years.

"This is my worst case scenario. This is what happens when you sign a deal at fifteen to someone for whom the term ‘loyalty’ is clearly just a contractual concept. And when that man says ‘Music has value’, he means its value is beholden to men who had no part in creating it."