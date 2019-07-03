World Cup semi-final qualification scenarios

LONDON: India joined reigning champions Australia in the semi-finals of the World Cup with a 28-run win over Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Tuesday.



Defeat ended the Tigers´ hopes of a place in the last four, with Sri Lanka, South Africa, West Indies and Afghanistan all previously unable to make it out of the 10-team round-robin phase.

Tuesday´s result left tournament hosts England, New Zealand and Pakistan all vying for the two remaining semi-final places on offer.

Teams receive two points for a win and one point for a tie or no-result washout.

If two sides are level on points at the end of the group stage, the one that has won more games goes through.

If they remain level, the side with the superior net run-rate advances. In the unlikely event they still cannot be separated, then the result of their match against each other will be a tie-breaker.

AFP Sport looks at what needs to happen for New Zealand, England and Pakistan if they are to qualify for the knockout phase.

New Zealand -- third, 11 points

Remaining pool match:

Jul 3: v England

Victory over the tournament hosts would send the 2015 losing finalists into the last four again.

Even if they are joined by Pakistan on 11 points, New Zealand´s likely superior net run-rate should still see them through.

England, fourth, 10 points

Remaining pool match:

Jul 3: v New Zealand

A win over New Zealand would see the tournament hosts into the knockout phase.

But if they lose, England would be dependent on Pakistan failing to beat Bangladesh in order to qualify.

Pakistan, fifth, 9 points

Remaining pool match:

Jul 5: v Bangladesh

Pakistan need New Zealand to beat England and then they need to beat Bangladesh to reach the semi-finals.