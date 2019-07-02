Raveena Tandon apologises to Zaira Wasim, deletes previous 'harsh' tweet

MUMBAI: Bollywood's actress Raveena Tandon has apologised to Zaira Wasim, who quit Indian film industry for religion, and deleted her previous tweets calling her an 'ungrateful two-film-old'.

In her latest tweet, Raveena regretted her previous harsh comments and wrote: "I wish her luck and strength after seeing this, I now regret my first immediate tweet after reading her statement. Maybe she was forced to write what was unacceptable to people like me who love films, cinema, the industry, that I was born into. Deleting the tweet that now sounds harsh."

Raveena's new tweets came after she went through the controversial video shared on social media, claiming that the child actor was forced to quit the Indian film industry.

In her tweet, the actress wrote: "If this is true and the reason for her to quit, if she was or is under pressure, then I do feel sad for the girl. Was she forced into writing the long statement by radicals out of fear? She was a role model to so many youngsters with dreams and inspirations that they could achieve."

Zaira Wasim, who made her debut in Aamir Khan's 2016 film Dangal, wrote in a lengthy note posted on her social media accounts that she was exiting the film industry as it has damaged her "peace, imaan and relationship with Allah."

Controversy followed instantly. Many criticised Ms Wasim's choice to link her decision to quit with her religion. Others pointed out that she was entitled to her decision, no matter the reason. Zaira Wasim later shared a second post busting a rumour that her account had been hacked - the resignation was written by her, she confirmed.

Zaira Wasim won the National Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Dangal. Her second film, Secret Superstar - also an Aamir Khan production and featuring her in a supporting role - won her the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress.