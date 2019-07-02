Commander in Chief Russian Ground Forces calls on COAS General Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Army General Oleg Salyukov, Commander in Chief Russian Ground Forces called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, Tuesday.



During the meeting, matters related to enhanced security/training cooperation and measures to further expand joint military ties between the two armies were discussed, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The COAS said that cooperation between both countries will not only help in improving peace and stability in the region, but will also usher economic prosperity.

General Bajwa said “Pakistan does not believe in zero sum games but rather, integration and cooperation.”

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army’s professionalism and achievements in war against terrorism. He said that the world should appreciate more what Pakistan has achieved.

He also expressed the Russian desire to forge strong and broad based relations with Pakistan.

Earlier, on arrival at GHQ, Commander in Chief Russian Ground Forces laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.