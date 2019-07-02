Ex-wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to walk away with the world’s biggest divorce settlement

MacKenzie Bezos after parting ways with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is walking away with a whopping $38 billion, which comes as the biggest divorce settlement the world has ever seen.

The 49-year-old novelist and the former wife of the world’s richest man has now secured the fourth spot amongst the world’s richest women and as per CNN, has also promised that half of her fortune will be given away.

It was revealed that the philanthropist had avowed that since she had a

"disproportionate amount of money to share" she will put in all efforts to giving it all away till her "safe is empty".

Moreover, she had also announced to donate a mighty figure in a blog on a website by Warren Buffet and Bill Gates’ 'The Giving Pledge' that encourages the elite to donate their wealth to humanitarian foundations.

On the other hand, her former husband, Bezos who had an estimated net worth of $118 billion, will still be securing the spot of the richest man on the globe even after the divorce settlement and losing a few shares in his company.

The two had gotten married in 1993 prior to the CEO of the e-commerce giant starting his company from his garage in Seattle. The former couple announced their split earlier this year in January amidst rumors of Bezos cheating of his wife, which were later refuted.