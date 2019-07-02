Star in the making: Budding pacer garners Shoaib Akhtar's attention

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar is quite famous for his cricket analysis and is gracing headlines these days for his in-depth scrutiny about the performances of teams at the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019.
The former speedster was recently tagged in a video aiming to draw his attention towards an up and coming paceman named Naseem Shah.
The tweet read: "Sir @shoaib100mph your thoughts on Naseem Shah bowling & his pace please....! #CWC19 another super star in making for Pakistan."
The video shows the budding pacer playing staggering deliveries.
Responding to the video, Akhtar asked about Naseem's contact and his respective whereabouts.
