Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan reacts to Zaira Wasim's decision of quitting films

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan has come forth offering her two cents on the latest matter that has hit Bollywood concerning actress Zaira Wasim's sudden and unforeseen exit from films on religious grounds.

The actor spurred a debate when she announced her decision to quit films in order to 'strengthen her relation with Allah'.

Many celebrities have spoken up on the matter, most of them mainly criticising her for taking a hasty decision.

Amongst noted people who have reacted to the news is Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan who hopes Zaira will realise how 'God would have wanted her to do films if that is what she loves.'

Taking to Twitter, the filmmaker-actress wrote: "I just hope she grows up to realise that if you love what you do, that is exactly what God would want for you. And acting and the creative arts are in no way something dreadful or self indulgent. To make people feel, cry, laugh, think & connect is in itself a noble thing to do."

She went on to state, "Having said this I would certainly respect her decision as this business can be hugely overwhelming and often quite frightening. @ZairaWasimmm you’re so young and you may feel differently in 4 years time.. we will welcome you back with open arms sweetheart if that is so."

Zaira Wasim started her Bollywood dream with Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' in 2016 and collected ample praises from the audience and critics alike for her staggering performance.

She also won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for the movie.

Meanwhile, there are some who have even supported the 18-year-old's decision.

'Dangal's director Nitesh Tiwari in a conversation with Mid Day said, "I read about it in this afternoon, and it came as a shock to me. This was unexpected, but at the end of the day, it is her life and she has the right to lead it the way she [deems fit]."