India vs Bangladesh: Head to head

The 40th match of the ICC World Cup 2019 is being played today (Tuesday, July 2) at Edgbaston, Birmingham between India and Bangladesh.

Both countries have played seven matches each so far in the tournament. India won five matches and lost only one with one NR match. They are placed second on the points table with 11 points and an NRR of 0.854.

Bangladesh won three and lost as many matches with one NR match. They are placed seventh with seven points and an NRR of -0.133.

Match Results:

India won their first match by six wickets against South Africa at Southampton on June 5 and beat Australia by 36 runs at The Oval, London on June 9. Then their match against New Zealand was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain at Nottingham on June 13. Later, they recorded three successive victories against -- Pakistan by 89 runs at Manchester on June 16; Afghanistan by 11 runs at Southampton on June 22; and West Indies by 125 runs at Manchester on June 27. Recently, they suffered from their first defeat at the hands of hosts England, who won by 31 runs at Edgbaston (Birmingham) on June 30.

Bangladesh won their first match against South Africa by 21 runs at The Oval (London) on June 2. Later, they lost two consecutive matches -- one against New Zealand by two wickets at The Oval on June 5 and the other against England by 106 runs at Cardiff on June 8. Then their match against Sri Lanka was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain at Bristol on June 11. They beat West indies by seven wickets at Taunton on June 17; and lost to Australia by 48 runs at Nottingham on June 20. Recently, they won by 62 runs against Afghanistan at Southampton on June 29.



ODI Record:

India are playing one-day international cricket since 1974 and have appeared in 972 matches, a world record for the most by any team. They won 505, lost 418 and tied nine games with 40 NR matches. Their success percentage is 54.66.

Bangladesh have played 368 ODIs since 1986, winning 125 and losing 236 matches with seven NR matches. Their success% is 34.62.

Both have clashed in 35 matches since 1988 -- India won 29 and Bangladesh won five games while one had no result.



World Cup Record:

India have played 81 matches since 1975. They won 51 and lost 28 with one tied and one NR match. Their success percentage is 64.37.

Bangladesh have played 38 WC matches since 1999, winning 14 and losing 23 with one NR match. Their success percentage is 37.83.

Both have played together three matches in World Cup since 2007. India won two and Bangladesh won one.

Today both are playing their eighth match in the tournament. This is a crucial game which may affect the top four spots on the points table.