Idris Elba holds his skin colour reason for 'James Bond' backlash

Hollywood may have made gradual progress in certain terms but the industry still reeks of racism and sexism in a number of ways, and looks like acclaimed actor Idris Alba is in complete agreement.

Speaking about how many people think he should not be considered for the iconic role of James Bond, the actor says he holds his skin colour to be the real reason for the qualms all around.

The 'Thor' actor at the 'James Bond Fair' revealed that the doubts about him playing the key role are frustrating while adding: “You just get disheartened when you get people from a generational point of view going, 'It can't be.' And it really turns out to be the color of my skin.”

“James Bond is a hugely coveted, iconic, beloved character, that takes audiences on this massive escapism journey. Of course, if someone said to me, ‘Do you want to play James Bond?,’ I’d be like, ‘Yeah!’ That’s fascinating to me. But it’s not something I’ve expressed, like, ‘Yeah, I wanna be the black James Bond,’” he said.