Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Top 5 formidable player battles to watch out for

With the Pakistan team now on track after back-to-back thumping wins, it will be interesting to see if the team can continue their winning streak in the next match against the already eliminated Afghanistan on Saturday.



Pakistan's rousing triumph over the unbeaten New Zealand on Wednesday at Edgbaston rekindled the hopes of their fans who had already geared up for their favourite team getting knocked out.

Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Haris Sohail's staggering performances took Pakistan to victory.

The team now faces Afghanistan that are thought to take on the battle with all guns blazing.

Let's take a look at five key player battles between Pakistan and Afghanistan:

Babar Azam vs Rashid Khan

Babar Azam has been the most consistent batsman for Pakistan at this year's World Cup.

The ace player has scored 333 runs in 6 matches at an average of 66.60 at a strike rate of 85.17.

His match-winning ton against the Kiwis further has raised his stature as a threatening opposition to deal with.

However, Azam's weak side is his spin bowling, something that Rashid Khan has to perfection. Azam has faced 11 deliveries from Khan in the ODIs last year and he was dismissed once in them, scoring just 7 runs.

Fakhar Zaman vs Mujeeb ur Rahman

Mujeeb ur Rahman has lately started off with the attack for Afghanistan with the new ball. In the Asia cup fixture between the two teams, Rahman had dismissed the left-handed batsman in just six balls for a duck. It is being said this one of the key player battles to look out for as Zaman has been unable to convert starts into big totals and his confidence will be low too.



Haris Sohail vs Mohammad Nabi

With consecutive fifties in his bag in the last two matches, Haris Sohail has solidified Pakistan's shaky middle-order. Mohammad Nabi, who has been the best all-rounder figure for Afghanistan, would enjoy the contest in the middle overs, against Sohail, who has scored quick fire runs in the previous two games.

Gulbadin Naib vs Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi's fierce bowling completely toppled New Zealand's top order with an astounding first-over in the previous match. Afridi's opening spell has uplifted his position in the tournament.

On the other hand, skipper Gulbadin Naib's decision to promote himself up the top has turned around the fate of Afghanistan. It will be interesting to see the duo clash against each other in today's match.

Asghar Afghan vs Mohammad Amir

Asghar Afghan will have to encounter the formidable swinging ace Mohammad Amir who has been in the best form at the World Cup. Amir will enjoy aiming to take down the former skipper who has been struggling to regain his form.