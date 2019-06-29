Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Head to head

The 36th match of the ICC World Cup 2019 is being played today (Saturday, June 29) at Leeds between Pakistan and Afghanistan.



The two Asian neighbouring countries have vast cricketing differences as Pakistan are placed sixth on the points table with a net run rate of -1.265 whereas minnows Afghanistan are at the bottom (tenth) with an NRR of -1.634.

Pakistan have played seven matches, winning three and losing three with an NR match. They have earned seven points while Afghanistan could not get any point as they lost all the seven matches they have played so far in the tournament. Their NRR is -1.634.

Match Results:

Pakistan lost their first match to West indies by seven wickets at Nottingham on May 31 and then defeated hosts England by 14 runs at the same venue on June 3.

Their third match against Sri Lanka had no result as it was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain at Bristol on June 7.

Later, they lost two successive matches, to Australia by 41 runs at Taunton on June 12, and to India by 89 runs (D/L method) at Manchester on June 16.

They however have recorded two consecutive victories, against South Africa by 49 runs at Lord's (London) on June 23, and against New Zealand by six wickets at Birmingham on June 26.

Afghanistan have played seven matches so far and lost all of them. They lost to Australia by seven wickets at Bristol on June 1, Sri Lanka by 34 runs at Cardiff on June 4, New Zealand by seven wickets at Taunton on June 8, South Africa by nine wickets at Cardiff on June 15, England by by 150 runs at Manchester on June 18, India by 11 runs at Southampton on June 22, and Bangladesh by 62 runs at Southampton on June 24.



ODI Record:

Pakistan are playing one-day international cricket since 1973 and have so far appeared in 923 matches. They won 482, lost 413 and tied eight matches while 20 had no result. Their success percentage is 53.82.

Afghanistan are playing ODI cricket since 2009 and have so far appeared in 121 matches. They won 59 and lost 58 matches with one tied and three NR matches

Success percentage is 50.42.

Both have played together three matches, all won by Pakistan.

World Cup Record:

Pakistan have so far played 77 matches in World Cup -- winning 43 and losing 32 while two were NR matches. Success% is 57.33.

Afghanistan are participating in World Cup since 2015 and have so far played 13 matches, winning only one and losing 12 with a success percentage of just 7.69.

Both have never played together in World Cup and today they will clash for the first time. A win is must for Pakistan whereas it will make no difference to Afghanistan, who are already out of the mega event.