Naib aims to finish disappointing campaign on winning note

LEEDS, England: Afghanistan talked big after qualifying for World Cup 2019.

But a series of defeats in the tournament has brought them down to earth.

On Friday, Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib urged other cricket-playing nations of Asia including Pakistan to help Afghan cricket.

The Afghans owe much of their success in international cricket to Pakistan but have in recent years refused to acknowledge it.

However, on the eve of their World Cup game against Pakistan at Headingley, Naib conceded that Afghanistan did learn most of their cricket in their neighboring country.

“We played a lot of cricket in Pakistan. We learned a lot of cricket in Pakistan,” said Naib, when asked about Afghanistan’s uneasy political relations with Pakistan.

Naib said that his team wants to use cricket to build bridges.

“Sport is one thing that can help you keep good relations with other countries. So I’m hoping to play good cricket not just with Pakistan but also India, Sri Lanka and other countries.

“I'm hoping that Pakistan is our neighbour country, so it's really good for us to play a lot of cricket with them. When you play a lot of cricket together it's good for the relationships between the two countries. And, Insha'Allah, we're hoping to play a lot of cricket with Pakistan,” he said.

In the lead up to the World Cup, Afghanistan were touted as the dark horse of the tournament. But their run has been disappointing.

Naib believes his team was unable to give his best in the high-pressure event.

“Playing in the World Cup is like a dream come true,” said Naib, who stressed the fact that Afghanistan were up against the big boys.

“It’s a big event. We are not playing associate teams here.”

Naib believes that one of the biggest reasons behind his team’s sorry run in the event is the bad start they made to the World Cup.

“We didn’t give our hundred percent at the start. We didn’t get any suitable pitches. But we have done well in some of the games like the one against India. We will now try to finish the campaign on a good note.”

Speaking about exciting young spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naib said that the youngster has worked on his action and now back in his rhythm.

Gulbadin revealed the 18-year-old was dropped from the playing eleven for the games against South Africa and New Zealand due to concerns over the fluency of his bowling action but is delighted by his recent displays.

“We were worried about Mujeeb’s action in the first couple of games,” he said.

“He was missing something. He went away with our coach and video analyst to work on it and he has his form and rhythm back now.

“If you look at his last few games, he’s bowled really well. I think he had lost some of his momentum and his bowling grip.

“In the last few games he did a really good job for the team. We hope he will give us 100% against Pakistan.”

Naib refused to divulge the exact reason why bowler Aftab Alam was axed from Afghanistan’s squad.

On Thursday, the International Cricket Council confirmed approving Sayed Shirzad as a replacement player for Aftab in Afghanistan’s squad for the remainder of the World Cup.

“Bowler Alam has been replaced under exceptional circumstances,” it said in a statement.