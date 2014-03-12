CM seeks Netherlands help in energy sector

A delegation led by Vice Minister for Foreign Trade of the Netherlands Simon Smits met Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif here Wednesday.

Matters of mutual interest and promotion of bilateral relations were discussed in the meeting.

The Punjab government and the Netherlands agreed to enhance cooperation in agriculture, livestock, dairy farming and water management sectors. Talking to the Vice Minister for Foreign Trade of the Netherlands, the chief minister said that regular exchange of trade delegations between the two countries was utmost essential. He said that speedy steps would be taken for enhancing cooperation with the Netherlands government and experts in agriculture, dairy farming and water management sectors.

Ambassador of the Netherlands in Pakistan Marcel De Vink, members of the delegation of the Netherlands, Honorary Consular Tariq Rehman, Provincial Minister for Industry Ch. Muhammad Shafiq, the Chairman Planning & Development, the Secretary Home, the Chairman Punjab Investment Board and officials concerned were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that Pakistan and the Netherlands enjoyed the best of ties and stressed the need for promoting mutual trade relations between the two countries. He said that there were vast opportunities of investment in agriculture, livestock, dairy farming and water management sectors in Punjab and the Netherlands government and its experts could promote cooperation in these sectors. Vice Minister for Foreign Trade of the Netherlands Simon Smits said that the Netherlands government wanted to further promote relations with Pakistan and it would extend cooperation to Pakistan, especially Punjab, in dairy farming, agriculture and water management sectors.

He said that the Netherlands government was willing to promote mutual trade by strengthening relations with Pakistan. He said that the PML-N government had provided conducive atmosphere for investment.

