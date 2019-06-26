PM Imran Khan felicitates Pakistan cricket team on victory against New Zealand

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister and former cricketer Imran Khan felicitated the national cricket team on a thumping six-wicket win against previously unbeaten New Zealand at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

Imran Khan took to Twitter to share his congratulatory message for the cricket team, saying: "Congratulations to our cricket team for a great comeback. Congratulations especially go to Babar, Haris and Shaheen for their brilliant performances."

Babar Azam hit a sparkling century as Pakistan kept alive their hopes of reaching the ICC World Cup semi-finals with an impressive six-wicket win against New Zealand in must-win game.



Paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi took three quick wickets to leave the Black Caps in desperate trouble at 46-4.

Sarfaraz Ahmed´s side appeared down and out with only one win in their first five matches but they have bounced back strongly to beat South Africa and now New Zealand.