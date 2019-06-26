Babar Azam first Pakistani to hit century in World Cup 2019

BIRMINGHAM: Babar Azam became the first Pakistani batsman to score a hundred in the ICC World Cup 2019 when he reached the three figures off against New Zealand in a crucial match here at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

He reached his tenth ODI hundred off 124 balls with the help of eleven fours.

This was the 19th hundred so far in the tournament and Babar is the 14th batsman to do so.